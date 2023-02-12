Short Interest in Oriental Land Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) Increases By 194.3%

Oriental Land Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OLCLY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,600 shares, a growth of 194.3% from the January 15th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of OLCLY stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.84. 5,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,385. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.91. Oriental Land has a fifty-two week low of $24.89 and a fifty-two week high of $40.85. The company has a market cap of $59.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.92 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 3.04.

Oriental Land Co, Ltd. engages in the operation and management of leisure facilities. It operates through the following segments: Theme Parks, Hotels and Others. The Theme Parks segment operates Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea theme parks. The Hotels segment manages Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Disney Ambassador Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, and Palm & Fountain Terrace Hotel.

