Short Interest in Oriental Land Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) Increases By 194.3%

Oriental Land Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OLCLY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,600 shares, a growth of 194.3% from the January 15th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Shares of OLCLY stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.84. 5,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,385. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.91. Oriental Land has a fifty-two week low of $24.89 and a fifty-two week high of $40.85. The company has a market cap of $59.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.92 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 3.04.
