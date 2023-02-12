Short Interest in Network International Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:NWITY) Drops By 82.2%

Network International Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:NWITY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decrease of 82.2% from the January 15th total of 24,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Network International from GBX 450 ($5.41) to GBX 420 ($5.05) in a report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Get Network International alerts:

Network International Trading Down 4.2 %

OTCMKTS NWITY traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $3.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,687. Network International has a 52-week low of $2.06 and a 52-week high of $4.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.41.

Network International Company Profile

Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa. The company provides technology-enabled payment solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It offers merchant solutions, which include payment solutions, such as N-Genius payment device, N-Genius mini payment device, and On-the-Go payment device; retail integrated and hospitality solutions; and N-Genius online, buy now pay later, and DPO pay online payment solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Network International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Network International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.