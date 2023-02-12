Short Interest in Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIF) Drops By 31.6%

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,091,400 shares, a decrease of 31.6% from the January 15th total of 1,596,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,638.0 days.

Neste Oyj Price Performance

Shares of Neste Oyj stock traded down $0.92 on Friday, hitting $49.00. The stock had a trading volume of 128 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,659. Neste Oyj has a twelve month low of $34.90 and a twelve month high of $51.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.02.

Neste Oyj Company Profile

Neste Corp. engages in the production of petroleum products and supply of renewable diesel. It operates through the following segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, renewable solvents as well as raw material for bioplastics.

