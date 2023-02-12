Short Interest in Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIF) Drops By 31.6%

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,091,400 shares, a decrease of 31.6% from the January 15th total of 1,596,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,638.0 days.
Neste Oyj Price Performance
Shares of Neste Oyj stock traded down $0.92 on Friday, hitting $49.00. The stock had a trading volume of 128 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,659. Neste Oyj has a twelve month low of $34.90 and a twelve month high of $51.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.02.
Neste Oyj Company Profile
