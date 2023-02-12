Short Interest in Neometals Ltd (OTCMKTS:RRSSF) Declines By 82.7%

Neometals Ltd (OTCMKTS:RRSSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 82.7% from the January 15th total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Neometals Stock Up 12.8 %

Shares of RRSSF stock traded up 0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching 0.61. 4,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,210. Neometals has a 12-month low of 0.52 and a 12-month high of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of 0.60 and a 200 day moving average price of 0.73.

About Neometals

Neometals Ltd. engages in mineral exploration. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Titanium/Vanadium, and Others segments. Its projects include Mount Edwards, ELi Process, and Barrambie Vanadium and Titanium. The company was founded by Christopher John Reed on December 20, 2001 and is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

