Short Interest in Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) Drops By 71.7%

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decrease of 71.7% from the January 15th total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Mowi ASA Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MHGVY traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.66. 16,013 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,294. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.34. Mowi ASA has a twelve month low of $12.30 and a twelve month high of $29.15.

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. Mowi ASA had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 16.19%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mowi ASA will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mowi ASA Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.1233 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. Mowi ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.68%.

Separately, Barclays lowered their target price on Mowi ASA from 198.00 to 167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

Mowi ASA Company Profile

Mowi ASA offers farmed salmon and processed seafood to customers worldwide. The firm also offers coated seafood, ready-to-eat meals, delicious finger food and smoked seafood. It operates through the following segments: Feed, Farming and Sales and Marketing. The Feed segment comprises first feed plant, located in Norway.

Featured Articles

