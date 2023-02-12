Short Interest in Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) Drops By 71.7%

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decrease of 71.7% from the January 15th total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Mowi ASA Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS MHGVY traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.66. 16,013 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,294. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.34. Mowi ASA has a twelve month low of $12.30 and a twelve month high of $29.15.
Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. Mowi ASA had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 16.19%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mowi ASA will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Mowi ASA Cuts Dividend
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Barclays lowered their target price on Mowi ASA from 198.00 to 167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.
Mowi ASA Company Profile
Mowi ASA offers farmed salmon and processed seafood to customers worldwide. The firm also offers coated seafood, ready-to-eat meals, delicious finger food and smoked seafood. It operates through the following segments: Feed, Farming and Sales and Marketing. The Feed segment comprises first feed plant, located in Norway.
Featured Articles
