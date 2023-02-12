Short Interest in MonotaRO Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MONOY) Drops By 95.4%

MonotaRO Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MONOY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 95.4% from the January 15th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

MonotaRO Price Performance

Shares of MONOY stock traded down $0.41 on Friday, hitting $14.74. 13,067 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,285. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.38. MonotaRO has a 12 month low of $12.53 and a 12 month high of $23.89. The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.35 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.92 and a 200 day moving average of $16.14.

Get MonotaRO alerts:

About MonotaRO

(Get Rating)

Read More

MonotaRO Co, Ltd. engages in sales of indirect materials for factories for businesses. Its products include cutting tools, bearings, fasteners, industrial equipment, and safety devices. The company was founded by Kinya Seto on October 19, 2000 and is headquartered in Amagasaki, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for MonotaRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MonotaRO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.