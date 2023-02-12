Short Interest in MonotaRO Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MONOY) Drops By 95.4%

MonotaRO Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MONOY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 95.4% from the January 15th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
MonotaRO Price Performance
Shares of MONOY stock traded down $0.41 on Friday, hitting $14.74. 13,067 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,285. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.38. MonotaRO has a 12 month low of $12.53 and a 12 month high of $23.89. The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.35 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.92 and a 200 day moving average of $16.14.
About MonotaRO
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MonotaRO (MONOY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/6 – 2/10
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
Receive News & Ratings for MonotaRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MonotaRO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.