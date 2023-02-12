Short Interest in LexaGene Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:LXXGF) Drops By 51.5%

LexaGene Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:LXXGF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 74,000 shares, a decline of 51.5% from the January 15th total of 152,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 367,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

LexaGene Price Performance

Shares of LXXGF stock traded up 0.01 on Friday, hitting 0.19. The stock had a trading volume of 185,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,757. The company has a fifty day moving average price of 0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 0.14. LexaGene has a twelve month low of 0.05 and a twelve month high of 0.25.

Get LexaGene alerts:

About LexaGene

(Get Rating)

Read More

LexaGene Holdings Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pathogen detection systems. It offers MiQLab, an automated pathogen detection system that aims to transform pathogen detection in veterinary diagnostics, human clinical diagnostics, food and water safety testing, and other life sciences markets.

Receive News & Ratings for LexaGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LexaGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.