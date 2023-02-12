Short Interest in KOSÉ Co. (OTCMKTS:KSRYY) Declines By 50.0%

KOSÉ Co. (OTCMKTS:KSRYY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the January 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

KOSÉ Stock Performance

Shares of KSRYY stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.13. 7,277 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,735. KOSÉ has a fifty-two week low of $15.84 and a fifty-two week high of $23.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.46.

About KOSÉ

KOSÉ Corp. manufactures and distributes cosmetic products. It operates through the following business segments: Cosmetics, Cosmetaries, and Others. The Cosmetics segment includes the production and sales of cosmetics, such as make-up and perfume. The Cosmetaries segment involves in the production and sale of other skin care products, such as soap, lotion, toner, and facial cleanser, as well as hair care products, like shampoo, conditioner, and rinse.

