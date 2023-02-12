Short Interest in KOSÉ Co. (OTCMKTS:KSRYY) Declines By 50.0%

KOSÉ Co. (OTCMKTS:KSRYY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the January 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
KOSÉ Stock Performance
Shares of KSRYY stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.13. 7,277 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,735. KOSÉ has a fifty-two week low of $15.84 and a fifty-two week high of $23.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.46.
About KOSÉ
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on KOSÉ (KSRYY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/6 – 2/10
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
Receive News & Ratings for KOSÉ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KOSÉ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.