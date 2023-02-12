Short Interest in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:JUGG) Rises By 105.4%

Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:JUGGGet Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, an increase of 105.4% from the January 15th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of JUGG stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.12. 814 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,473. Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $10.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,918,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition by 158.4% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 648,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,523,000 after purchasing an additional 397,577 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $2,199,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition during the third quarter worth $1,868,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $1,657,000. 72.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition

JAWS Juggernaut Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on wireless communications and related technology/product/service businesses.

