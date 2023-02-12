Short Interest in Japan Exchange Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPXGY) Drops By 77.8%

Japan Exchange Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPXGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,900 shares, a decline of 77.8% from the January 15th total of 144,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 126,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Japan Exchange Group Stock Performance
Shares of JPXGY stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $7.42. The stock had a trading volume of 18,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,767. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.16. Japan Exchange Group has a one year low of $6.31 and a one year high of $10.28.
Japan Exchange Group Company Profile
