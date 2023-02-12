Short Interest in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (NASDAQ:HEWG) Expands By 100.0%

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (NASDAQ:HEWG – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HEWG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF by 18.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF by 74.3% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 56,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 24,211 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,269,000.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of HEWG traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.53. 32,385 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,264. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF has a 52-week low of $23.17 and a 52-week high of $32.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.90.

