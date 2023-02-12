Short Interest in InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INND) Decreases By 92.8%

InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INND – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a drop of 92.8% from the January 15th total of 67,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,162,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
INND remained flat at $0.00 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,263,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,078,328. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.01. InnerScope Hearing Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.03.
