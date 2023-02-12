Short Interest in InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INND) Decreases By 92.8%

InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INND – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a drop of 92.8% from the January 15th total of 67,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,162,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

InnerScope Hearing Technologies Price Performance

INND remained flat at $0.00 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,263,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,078,328. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.01. InnerScope Hearing Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.03.

About InnerScope Hearing Technologies

Innerscope Hearing Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of scalable business to business and business to consumer solutions. Its product includes the BTB SaaS based Patient Management System (PMS) software program, designed to improve operations and communication with patients. It also offers universal tele-audiology solutions, buying group and best practices programs, patient management systems, direct-to-customer, IOS and android app development, aural rehab programs, advertising and marketing, audiology and hearing device clinics, and research and development.

