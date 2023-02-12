Short Interest in Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Increases By 310.8%

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,400 shares, an increase of 310.8% from the January 15th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 272,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Societe Generale downgraded Iberdrola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Iberdrola from €12.75 ($13.71) to €11.80 ($12.69) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley cut Iberdrola from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Iberdrola from €9.50 ($10.22) to €10.50 ($11.29) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut Iberdrola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Iberdrola presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.25.

Get Iberdrola alerts:

Iberdrola Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS IBDRY traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.30. The stock had a trading volume of 181,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,454. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.28. Iberdrola has a fifty-two week low of $35.15 and a fifty-two week high of $49.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Iberdrola Cuts Dividend

Iberdrola Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.577 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. This represents a yield of 3.1%.

(Get Rating)

Iberdrola SA is a holding company, which engages in the generation, distribution, trading, and marketing of electricity. It operates through the following businesses: Networks, Liberalized, Renewables and Other Businesses. The Networks business engages in the transmission and distribution of energy businesses, as well as those of any other regulated nature, originating in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States and Brazil.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Iberdrola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iberdrola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.