Short Interest in GMéxico Transportes, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMXTF) Decreases By 47.4%

GMéxico Transportes, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMXTF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,500 shares, a decline of 47.4% from the January 15th total of 101,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 535.0 days.

GMéxico Transportes Price Performance

GMXTF remained flat at 2.16 during trading on Friday. GMéxico Transportes has a 12-month low of 2.15 and a 12-month high of 2.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is 2.20.

About GMéxico Transportes

See Also

GMéxico Transportes, SAB. de C.V. operates as a railway transportation company in Mexico. It provides general hauling and intermodal railroad services, as well as passenger transportation services; and ancillary terminal management and inter-terminal hauling services. The company operates a fleet of 811 locomotives and 30,070 cars.

