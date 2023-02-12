Short Interest in Global X DAX Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX) Drops By 48.3%

Global X DAX Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,700 shares, a decline of 48.3% from the January 15th total of 98,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X DAX Germany ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Global X DAX Germany ETF by 113.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X DAX Germany ETF in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X DAX Germany ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. First Interstate Bank bought a new position in shares of Global X DAX Germany ETF in the third quarter worth about $448,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X DAX Germany ETF by 234.4% in the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 29,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 21,011 shares during the last quarter.

Global X DAX Germany ETF Price Performance

Shares of Global X DAX Germany ETF stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.27. 8,516 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,726. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.56. Global X DAX Germany ETF has a twelve month low of $20.03 and a twelve month high of $31.63.

Global X DAX Germany ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.111 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th.

