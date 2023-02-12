Short Interest in FuelPositive Co. (OTCMKTS:NHHHF) Grows By 240.1%

FuelPositive Co. (OTCMKTS:NHHHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 179,900 shares, a growth of 240.1% from the January 15th total of 52,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,070,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

FuelPositive Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:NHHHF traded up 0.01 on Friday, hitting 0.10. 1,231,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 528,919. FuelPositive has a 52 week low of 0.08 and a 52 week high of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is 0.11 and its 200 day moving average price is 0.11.

About FuelPositive

FuelPositive Corp. provides electrical energy storage solutions and related technologies. It operates on the principle and belief that a fundamental breakthrough in energy storage will be the catalyst for positive environmental and economic change globally. The company was founded by Ian Clifford in 2000 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

