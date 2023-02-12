Short Interest in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) Expands By 47.9%

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,300 shares, a growth of 47.9% from the January 15th total of 31,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 130,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Stock Performance
NASDAQ TDIV opened at $52.04 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund has a 12 month low of $41.61 and a 12 month high of $60.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.43.
First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.418 per share. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows

