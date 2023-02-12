Short Interest in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) Expands By 47.9%

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,300 shares, a growth of 47.9% from the January 15th total of 31,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 130,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Stock Performance

NASDAQ TDIV opened at $52.04 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund has a 12 month low of $41.61 and a 12 month high of $60.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.43.

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.418 per share. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 403.8% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund in the second quarter worth $67,000.

