Short Interest in Everest Consolidator Acquisition Co. (NYSE:MNTN) Grows By 400.0%

Everest Consolidator Acquisition Co. (NYSE:MNTN – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the January 15th total of 700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 53,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Everest Consolidator Acquisition Trading Down 0.1 %

MNTN traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $10.33. 838 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,861. Everest Consolidator Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.89 and a 12 month high of $10.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Everest Consolidator Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MNTN. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Everest Consolidator Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $2,994,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Everest Consolidator Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $198,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in Everest Consolidator Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Everest Consolidator Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $1,082,000. Institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

About Everest Consolidator Acquisition

Everest Consolidator Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses or entities through a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on identifying businesses in the wealth management industry.

