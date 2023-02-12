Short Interest in EG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EGGF) Increases By 153.3%

EG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EGGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a growth of 153.3% from the January 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 110,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EG Acquisition

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGGF. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of EG Acquisition by 11.5% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,102,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,733,000 after acquiring an additional 113,376 shares in the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. lifted its position in shares of EG Acquisition by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 941,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,165,000 after buying an additional 237,812 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of EG Acquisition by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 667,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,501,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of EG Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $4,286,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in EG Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,921,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

EG Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of EGGF remained flat at $10.07 on Friday. 11,605 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,965. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.87. EG Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.62 and a fifty-two week high of $10.10.

EG Acquisition Company Profile

EG Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

