Short Interest in Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (OTCMKTS:TAKOF) Declines By 52.2%

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (OTCMKTS:TAKOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, a drop of 52.2% from the January 15th total of 56,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Drone Delivery Canada Price Performance

OTCMKTS TAKOF remained flat at $0.30 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,561. Drone Delivery Canada has a 1 year low of $0.15 and a 1 year high of $0.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.29.

About Drone Delivery Canada

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. engages in the design, development, and implementation of a commercial drone delivery logistics platform. It provides Depot to Depot and Depot to Consumer drone delivery services. The Depot to Depot service focuses on rural applications providing services from warehouse to warehouse.

