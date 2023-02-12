Short Interest in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:DISA) Decreases By 50.0%

Disruptive Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:DISA – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the January 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 137,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DISA. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,573,000. Glazer Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I by 123.5% in the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,457,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,445,000 after buying an additional 805,360 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,384,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,937,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I by 12,461.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 251,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after buying an additional 249,224 shares in the last quarter. 66.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Disruptive Acquisition Co. I Stock Up 7.9 %

DISA stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.05. 141,512 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,830. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.99. Disruptive Acquisition Co. I has a 1 year low of $9.68 and a 1 year high of $12.42.

Disruptive Acquisition Co. I Company Profile

Disruptive Acquisition Corporation I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Disruptive Acquisition Corporation I was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

