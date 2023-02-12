Short Interest in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) Declines By 33.5%

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 307,400 shares, a decline of 33.5% from the January 15th total of 462,200 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 145,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

ConnectOne Bancorp Stock Performance

CNOB stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.91. 107,420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,911. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 1-year low of $21.34 and a 1-year high of $34.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.99. The firm has a market cap of $938.23 million, a PE ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.16.

ConnectOne Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Stephen T. Boswell purchased 8,000 shares of ConnectOne Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.88 per share, with a total value of $199,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 249,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,197,682.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 6.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNOB. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 5.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 13,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 69.4% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CNOB shares. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Stephens lowered their price target on ConnectOne Bancorp from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded ConnectOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal and commercial business loans on a secured and unsecured basis, revolving lines of credit, commercial mortgage loans, and residential mortgages. The company was founded on November 12, 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, NJ.

