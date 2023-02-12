Short Interest in Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVR) Decreases By 48.5%

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVR – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 668,900 shares, a decline of 48.5% from the January 15th total of 1,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 278,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Clever Leaves from $4.30 to $3.75 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $0.80 target price on shares of Clever Leaves in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Clever Leaves from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clever Leaves

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Clever Leaves in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Clever Leaves in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Clever Leaves in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Clever Leaves by 64.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 40,200 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clever Leaves by 79.0% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 54,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 24,143 shares during the period. 17.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clever Leaves Price Performance

CLVR stock remained flat at $0.42 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,522. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.59. The company has a market cap of $18.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 4.93. Clever Leaves has a 52-week low of $0.29 and a 52-week high of $3.98.

Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. Clever Leaves had a negative return on equity of 44.71% and a negative net margin of 352.99%. The business had revenue of $3.31 million for the quarter.

Clever Leaves Company Profile

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc operates as a cannabis company. The company operates through two segments, Cannabinoid and Non-Cannabinoid. The Cannabinoid segment engages in the cultivation, extraction, manufacturing, commercialization, and distribution of cannabinoid products internationally. The Non-Cannabinoid segment is engaged in formulating, manufacturing, marketing, selling, distributing, and commercializing nutraceutical and other natural remedies, wellness products, detoxification products, and nutritional and dietary supplements for mass retailers, specialty and health retailers, and distributors in the United States.

Featured Articles

