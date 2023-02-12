Short Interest in China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) Rises By 111.8%

China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHIGet Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 320,500 shares, a growth of 111.8% from the January 15th total of 151,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

China Pharma Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN CPHI traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.10. 832,549 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,591,173. China Pharma has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 0.62.

China Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHIGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.97 million during the quarter. China Pharma had a negative net margin of 45.71% and a negative return on equity of 81.00%.

China Pharma Company Profile

China Pharma Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s product portfolio includes Central Nervous System (CNS) and Cerebral-Cardiovascular Diseases, Anti-infection and Respiratory Diseases, Digestive Diseases, Comprehensive Healthcare, and Protective Products.

