Short Interest in Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Expands By 53.2%

Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a growth of 53.2% from the January 15th total of 4,700 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 11,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Thomas R. Tyrrell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total value of $52,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,708.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Chemung Financial news, Director Joseph F. Iv Meade bought 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.00 per share, with a total value of $32,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas R. Tyrrell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total transaction of $52,410.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,708.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Chemung Financial

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHMG. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Chemung Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Chemung Financial by 45.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,873 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Chemung Financial by 3.3% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 27,953 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Chemung Financial by 2.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 93,281 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Chemung Financial by 79.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,283 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chemung Financial Trading Down 1.0 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Chemung Financial from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Chemung Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th.

CHMG stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.48. 15,194 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,432. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.93 million, a P/E ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.61. Chemung Financial has a 12-month low of $40.74 and a 12-month high of $53.43.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $26.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.61 million. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 16.74%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chemung Financial will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chemung Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.23%.

About Chemung Financial

Chemung Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. It operates through following segments: Core Banking and Wealth Management Services (WMG). The Core Banking segment attracts deposits from the general public and using such funds to originate consumer, commercial, commercial real estate, and residential mortgage loans, primarily in the local markets of the firm and to invest in securities.

