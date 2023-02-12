Short Interest in Ceapro Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRPOF) Decreases By 91.8%

Ceapro Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRPOF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 91.8% from the January 15th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Ceapro Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRPOF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.51. The company had a trading volume of 19,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,040. Ceapro has a one year low of $0.33 and a one year high of $0.61. The firm has a market cap of $40.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.53.

Ceapro (OTCMKTS:CRPOF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Ceapro had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The business had revenue of $2.95 million during the quarter.

Ceapro Company Profile

Ceapro, Inc engages in the development and marketing of natural products for personal care, cosmetic, human, and animal health industries. It operates through the Active Ingredient Product Technology Industry, and Cosmeceutical Industry segments. The Active Ingredient Product Technology Industry segment involves the development of proprietary extraction technologies and the application of these technologies to the production and development and commercialization of active ingredients derived from oats and other renewable plant resources for healthcare and cosmetic industries.

