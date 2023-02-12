Short Interest in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) Rises By 366.3%

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,300 shares, an increase of 366.3% from the January 15th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:MQT traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $10.96. 27,011 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,471. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.50 and a 200-day moving average of $10.76. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II has a twelve month low of $9.26 and a twelve month high of $13.49.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%.
Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Company Profile
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.
Featured Articles
