Short Interest in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) Rises By 366.3%

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,300 shares, an increase of 366.3% from the January 15th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MQT traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $10.96. 27,011 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,471. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.50 and a 200-day moving average of $10.76. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II has a twelve month low of $9.26 and a twelve month high of $13.49.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,190 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 103,724 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 262,660 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 6.5% in the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 42,587 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodwin Daniel L boosted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 24,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

