Short Interest in Biostage, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSTG) Decreases By 85.7%

Biostage, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSTG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 85.7% from the January 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Biostage Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:BSTG traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $5.30. The company had a trading volume of 4,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006. Biostage has a 52-week low of $3.58 and a 52-week high of $9.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.17 and a 200 day moving average of $6.17. The company has a market cap of $64.71 million, a PE ratio of -5.46 and a beta of -0.91.

Biostage (OTCMKTS:BSTG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Biostage

Biostage, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of organ implants to treat congenital defects, cancers, and life-threatening conditions of the esophagus, bronchus and trachea. It operates through Cellframe technology, engineered to stimulate the body’s signaling pathways and natural healing process to regenerate and restore organ function.

