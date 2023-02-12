Short Interest in Bank of Queensland Limited (OTCMKTS:BKQNY) Declines By 40.0%

Bank of Queensland Limited (OTCMKTS:BKQNY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the January 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Bank of Queensland Price Performance

BKQNY stock remained flat at $9.68 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 550. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.76 and a 200-day moving average of $9.49. Bank of Queensland has a 12-month low of $8.56 and a 12-month high of $12.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BKQNY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut Bank of Queensland from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley cut Bank of Queensland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th.

About Bank of Queensland

Bank of Queensland Ltd. engages in the provision of financial services to the community. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, BOQ Business, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers retail banking solutions to customers managed through its owner managed and corporate branch network, ME Bank and Virgin Money distribution channels, and third-party intermediaries.

