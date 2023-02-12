Short Interest in Athena Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ACAQ) Increases By 460.5%

Athena Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ACAQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,100 shares, a growth of 460.5% from the January 15th total of 4,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 59,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACAQ. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Athena Consumer Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $101,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Athena Consumer Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $133,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in Athena Consumer Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $152,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Athena Consumer Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP grew its position in Athena Consumer Acquisition by 702.1% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 133,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 116,491 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Athena Consumer Acquisition alerts:

Athena Consumer Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of ACAQ stock remained flat at $10.60 during trading hours on Friday. Athena Consumer Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.81 and a 12-month high of $10.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.43 and a 200-day moving average of $10.21.

Athena Consumer Acquisition Company Profile

Athena Consumer Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify business opportunities in the field of consumer goods and/or services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Athena Consumer Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athena Consumer Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.