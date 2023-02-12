Seven Eight Capital LP Takes $1.36 Million Position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 22,082 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 15.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,470,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,158,000 after acquiring an additional 335,358 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 6.5% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,316,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,421,000 after acquiring an additional 140,725 shares in the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 11.3% during the second quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,465,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,070,000 after acquiring an additional 149,004 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its holdings in Guidewire Software by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 1,437,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,501,000 after buying an additional 16,300 shares during the period. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Guidewire Software by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,399,871 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,377,000 after buying an additional 341,273 shares during the period.

Insider Activity at Guidewire Software

In related news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 2,979 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $182,910.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 67,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,142,166.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Guidewire Software news, insider James Winston King sold 1,577 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $96,827.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,414,739.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 2,979 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $182,910.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,142,166.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,063 shares of company stock valued at $1,436,772. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Guidewire Software Price Performance

Guidewire Software stock opened at $73.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.79. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.08 and a 1 year high of $98.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.03 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The technology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.13. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 23.57% and a negative return on equity of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $195.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.49 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GWRE shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $79.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Guidewire Software to $75.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $96.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.55.

Guidewire Software Profile

(Get Rating)

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which comprises software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

