Seven Eight Capital LP Reduces Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Seven Eight Capital LP trimmed its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,213 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,580 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 504 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,346 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of BDX stock opened at $247.83 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $251.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $244.80. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $215.90 and a 1-year high of $277.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.36 billion, a PE ratio of 46.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 8.47%. Becton, Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 68.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total transaction of $353,260.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,023,983.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BDX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Bank of America upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $319.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.70.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

