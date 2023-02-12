Seven Eight Capital LP Makes New Investment in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 37,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,014,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in HF Sinclair by 2,175.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

HF Sinclair Trading Up 5.9 %

DINO opened at $55.43 on Friday. HF Sinclair Co. has a twelve month low of $29.14 and a twelve month high of $66.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.50 and a 200-day moving average of $54.62. The stock has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of 5.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Transactions at HF Sinclair

Several analysts recently issued reports on DINO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.50.

In other news, major shareholder Carol Orme Holding sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $241,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,822,762 shares in the company, valued at $1,967,657,128.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other HF Sinclair news, major shareholder Carol Orme Holding sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $241,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,822,762 shares in the company, valued at $1,967,657,128.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James H. Lee sold 4,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total transaction of $211,675.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,891,594.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,049,680 shares of company stock worth $244,099,105 over the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HF Sinclair Corp. is an independent energy company. It manufactures and sells products such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, and specialty and modified asphalt. The company operates through five segments: Refining, Marketing, Renewables, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and Midstream.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.