Seven Eight Capital LP Invests $1.49 Million in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 18,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $493,266,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 9,209.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,935,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,770,000 after buying an additional 1,914,802 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,737,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,713,000 after buying an additional 1,735,904 shares during the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,651,000. Finally, PointState Capital LP grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 15,909.2% in the 2nd quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 841,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,203,000 after buying an additional 836,505 shares during the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $74.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.98 and a 200-day moving average of $82.68. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.22 and a 1-year high of $91.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $148.52 billion, a PE ratio of 35.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.44.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Terrell Kirk Crews II acquired 2,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.87 per share, with a total value of $200,052.64. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,170 shares in the company, valued at $2,483,437.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Terrell Kirk Crews II acquired 2,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.87 per share, with a total value of $200,052.64. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,170 shares in the company, valued at $2,483,437.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Lawrence Camaren acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $73.50 per share, with a total value of $147,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 147,930 shares in the company, valued at $10,872,855. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 5,672 shares of company stock valued at $421,913 and sold 43,709 shares valued at $3,734,841. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on NEE. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.92.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

