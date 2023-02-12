Seven Eight Capital LP Has $1.77 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Seven Eight Capital LP grew its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,109 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Saxon Interests Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 8,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 62.8% in the third quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 4,905 shares in the last quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors lifted its stake in Pfizer by 16.6% during the third quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 12,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Essex LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Essex LLC now owns 65,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 849,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,544,000 after buying an additional 29,336 shares during the period. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $43.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $246.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.39. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.44 and a fifty-two week high of $56.32.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 43.02%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PFE. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Pfizer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.60.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

