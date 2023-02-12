SelfKey Price Tops $0.0044 on Major Exchanges (KEY)

SelfKey (KEY) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. One SelfKey token can now be purchased for $0.0044 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SelfKey has traded 13.9% higher against the US dollar. SelfKey has a total market cap of $23.19 million and approximately $3.45 million worth of SelfKey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SelfKey Token Profile

SelfKey’s launch date was January 11th, 2018. SelfKey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,304,969,446 tokens. SelfKey’s official website is selfkey.org. SelfKey’s official Twitter account is @selfkey and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SelfKey is https://reddit.com/r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SelfKey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey.

Buying and Selling SelfKey

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner.”

