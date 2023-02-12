Secret (SIE) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $12.40 Million

Secret (SIE) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. In the last seven days, Secret has traded down 18.6% against the U.S. dollar. Secret has a market cap of $12.40 million and approximately $7,639.93 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Secret token can now be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.11 or 0.00227888 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.43 or 0.00106555 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00059308 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00062552 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004529 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00000416 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000696 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Secret is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network. The official website for Secret is www.secret.dev.

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00437574 USD and is up 7.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $12,749.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

