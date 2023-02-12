SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.
SeaChange International Stock Down 4.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SEAC opened at $0.46 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.48 and its 200-day moving average is $0.47. SeaChange International has a twelve month low of $0.37 and a twelve month high of $1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.06.
In other SeaChange International news, major shareholder Karen Singer bought 176,051 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.49 per share, for a total transaction of $86,264.99. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,817,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,320,451.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders acquired 259,322 shares of company stock worth $123,040 over the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
SeaChange International, Inc engages in the provision of multiscreen video delivery and advertising solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Middle East, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. The firm’s products and services include video platform, content management, advertising, user experience, maintenance and support, framework and support services, and professional services.
