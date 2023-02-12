SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

SeaChange International Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SEAC opened at $0.46 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.48 and its 200-day moving average is $0.47. SeaChange International has a twelve month low of $0.37 and a twelve month high of $1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.06.

Get SeaChange International alerts:

Insider Activity

In other SeaChange International news, major shareholder Karen Singer bought 176,051 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.49 per share, for a total transaction of $86,264.99. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,817,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,320,451.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders acquired 259,322 shares of company stock worth $123,040 over the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of SeaChange International

SeaChange International Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in SeaChange International during the first quarter worth $38,000. Weil Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SeaChange International in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SeaChange International during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in SeaChange International during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in SeaChange International by 689.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 386,858 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 337,858 shares in the last quarter. 24.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

SeaChange International, Inc engages in the provision of multiscreen video delivery and advertising solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Middle East, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. The firm’s products and services include video platform, content management, advertising, user experience, maintenance and support, framework and support services, and professional services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SeaChange International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaChange International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.