SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) Short Interest Up 27.6% in January

SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 319,800 shares, a growth of 27.6% from the January 15th total of 250,600 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 186,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SCPL shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on SciPlay to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wedbush lifted their target price on SciPlay to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on SciPlay from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on SciPlay from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on SciPlay from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.39.

NASDAQ SCPL traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.17. 70,743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,287. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.06. SciPlay has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $17.49.

SciPlay ( NASDAQ:SCPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). SciPlay had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $170.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.54 million. Research analysts forecast that SciPlay will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HRT Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of SciPlay by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 37,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of SciPlay by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 44,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SciPlay by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SciPlay by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SciPlay by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 38,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. 17.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SciPlay Corp. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web platforms. It offers social casino games that include Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, Quick Hit Slots, Monopoly Slots, and 88 Fortunes Slots and casual games, which include Bingo Showdown, and Solitaire Pets Adventure.

