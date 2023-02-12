Scienjoy Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SJ) Short Interest Down 43.6% in January

Scienjoy Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SJ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 104,100 shares, a drop of 43.6% from the January 15th total of 184,500 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 74,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ SJ remained flat at $2.70 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 74,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,841. Scienjoy has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $6.68. The company has a market capitalization of $98.88 million, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.57.

Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $54.73 million during the quarter. Scienjoy had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 6.04%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Scienjoy stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Scienjoy Holding Co. ( NASDAQ:SJ Get Rating ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.06% of Scienjoy at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scienjoy Holding Corporation provides mobile live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. It focuses on interactive show live streaming from broadcasters to users. The company's platforms enable users to view and interact with broadcasters through online chat, virtual items, and playing games.

