Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Stake Boosted by Johnson Financial Group LLC

Johnson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 1,812.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 235,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223,130 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Johnson Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Johnson Financial Group LLC owned about 0.11% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $11,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHO. Fund Evaluation Group LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,427.5% in the second quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 2,036,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,180,000 after buying an additional 1,903,260 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 38.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,876,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,482,000 after buying an additional 801,560 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 184.9% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,033,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,899,000 after buying an additional 671,046 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,631,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2,630.0% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 650,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,395,000 after buying an additional 626,714 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

SCHO stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,540,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,842,419. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $47.87 and a one year high of $50.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.48.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.