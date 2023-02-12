Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 218,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 208,845 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 31.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Sangamo Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Sangamo Therapeutics stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $3.05. 1,338,673 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,001,623. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.26. The firm has a market cap of $499.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.10. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.72 and a 1-year high of $6.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Sangamo Therapeutics from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

