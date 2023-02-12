Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates €908.00 Price Target for LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC)

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €908.00 ($976.34) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €740.00 ($795.70) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group set a €832.00 ($894.62) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a €960.00 ($1,032.26) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €880.00 ($946.24) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €805.00 ($865.59) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Monday, January 30th.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Price Performance

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne stock opened at €797.60 ($857.63) on Wednesday. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a one year low of €195.45 ($210.16) and a one year high of €260.55 ($280.16). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €747.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €690.33.

About LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Clos des Lambrays, Château d'Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Cape Mentelle, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, and Volcan de mi Tierra brands.

