Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) a €43.50 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €43.50 ($46.77) price objective on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DPW. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.00 ($43.01) target price on Deutsche Post in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €61.00 ($65.59) target price on Deutsche Post in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Barclays set a €55.00 ($59.14) target price on Deutsche Post in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($53.76) target price on Deutsche Post in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €45.00 ($48.39) target price on Deutsche Post in a research note on Thursday, January 12th.

Deutsche Post Price Performance

Shares of FRA DPW opened at €40.95 ($44.03) on Wednesday. Deutsche Post has a 12-month low of €30.52 ($32.82) and a 12-month high of €41.32 ($44.43). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €38.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is €36.88.

Deutsche Post Company Profile

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

