Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Insider John Bicket Sells 47,868 Shares

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) insider John Bicket sold 47,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $718,498.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,383.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

John Bicket also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Samsara alerts:

On Thursday, February 9th, John Bicket sold 10,943 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $165,786.45.

On Thursday, January 19th, John Bicket sold 18,447 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.38, for a total transaction of $228,373.86.

On Tuesday, January 17th, John Bicket sold 48,976 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.35, for a total transaction of $604,853.60.

On Thursday, January 12th, John Bicket sold 23,002 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total transaction of $262,682.84.

On Tuesday, January 10th, John Bicket sold 23,877 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.45, for a total transaction of $273,391.65.

Samsara Stock Up 0.8 %

IOT stock opened at $15.16 on Friday. Samsara Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.42 and a 12-month high of $24.05. The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.30 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $169.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.64 million. Samsara had a negative net margin of 75.47% and a negative return on equity of 21.98%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Samsara Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IOT shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Samsara to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Samsara to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Samsara from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Samsara from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IOT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Samsara during the 1st quarter valued at $558,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Samsara by 141.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 11,820 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Samsara by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,227,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,704,000 after purchasing an additional 477,013 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Samsara by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,033,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Samsara during the 1st quarter valued at $3,109,000. Institutional investors own 43.05% of the company’s stock.

About Samsara

(Get Rating)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.