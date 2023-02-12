Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Sells 427 Shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lowered its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,562 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UTF. Paralel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 14.0% during the second quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 2,750,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $69,602,000 after acquiring an additional 338,232 shares in the last quarter. Motco bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the second quarter worth about $5,637,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 18.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 672,941 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,639,000 after acquiring an additional 102,598 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the third quarter worth about $2,368,000. Finally, McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 7.9% during the second quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,272,171 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,199,000 after acquiring an additional 93,258 shares in the last quarter.

UTF traded up $0.49 on Friday, hitting $25.92. 187,930 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,640. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 12 month low of $20.90 and a 12 month high of $29.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.78 and its 200-day moving average is $24.94.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

