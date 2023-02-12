Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Purchases Shares of 51,743 Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 51,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 483,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,744,000 after acquiring an additional 5,213 shares during the last quarter. Resource Consulting Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Resource Consulting Group Inc. now owns 19,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 556,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,972,000 after buying an additional 4,569 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 153,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,414,000 after buying an additional 46,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $382,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAC traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,201,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,465,943. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.72. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $21.99 and a 52-week high of $28.32.

