Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Purchases 602 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,944 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 602 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 44.4% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 478 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of SBUX stock traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $107.09. 6,298,642 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,408,955. The business has a 50 day moving average of $103.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.30. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $110.83. The company has a market capitalization of $123.08 billion, a PE ratio of 37.31, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.92.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $421,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,172,953. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $421,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,172,953. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $723,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,044.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,280 shares of company stock worth $2,663,595 in the last quarter. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.69.

About Starbucks

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Featured Stories

