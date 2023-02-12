Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Purchases 253 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,651 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Amgen by 420.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Amgen by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of AMGN stock traded up $2.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $242.50. 2,687,203 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,550,368. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $263.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $257.00. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $214.39 and a 1-year high of $296.67. The company has a market cap of $129.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20.

Amgen Increases Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.05. Amgen had a return on equity of 359.47% and a net margin of 24.89%. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $2.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 64.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMGN shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Amgen from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Amgen from $312.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Amgen from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. SVB Securities decreased their price target on Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Amgen from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.31.

About Amgen

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.