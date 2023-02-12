Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Increases Stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,044 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Mplx accounts for about 1.1% of Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $1,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MPLX. Castle Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Mplx by 365.0% in the third quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Mplx in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mplx in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Mplx in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mplx in the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mplx alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MPLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Mplx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mplx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Mplx from $33.50 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Mplx from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Mplx from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.14.

Mplx Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of MPLX stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.46. 3,585,297 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,709,847. Mplx Lp has a fifty-two week low of $27.47 and a fifty-two week high of $35.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $34.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.78.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.06). Mplx had a return on equity of 30.32% and a net margin of 33.96%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Mplx Lp will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Mplx Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.67%.

About Mplx

(Get Rating)

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S) and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.